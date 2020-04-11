Police speak to surfers at Aberdeen Beach after warning from RNLI

Police have been seen speaking to surfers at Aberdeen Beach today.

Two people were spotted in the water by walkers in the area, with officers then seen speaking to the pair.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of two surfers in the area of Aberdeen Beach around 1.45pm.

Officers attended and spoke to the pair who were given suitable advice.”

“It’s really important that people follow the guidance from our public health experts in order to save lives and protect the NHS.”

It comes as the RNLI and Coastguard issued a warning to people in the north-east to not travel to the coast, and not to go into the sea this weekend.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “While you are allowed out for daily exercise, we do not recommend that this exercise is on or in the sea.

“Our charity’s lifeboat service is still available – but every time a lifeboat crew is called to an incident, it puts additional pressure on RNLI volunteers and other front line emergency services as well as potentially exposing them to COVID-19.

“You could be fully competent and never needed rescue, but by going out on the water you could encourage others who are less proficient to take part in similar activities.