Police speak to 20 youths during operation to combat antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen

Police spoke to 20 young people as part of an operation to combat antisocial behaviour in parts of Aberdeen.

Officers carried out uniformed and plan-clothed patrols in Kincorth and Cove over the weekend after residents raised concerns about antisocial behaviour involving young people.

Sergeant John McOuat, from the Nigg Policing Team, said: “Overall around 20 youths were spoken to, along with retailers and licensees at various premises in both Kincorth and Cove after several calls were received about youths congregating.

“These youths were traced and engaged very positively with my officers, with no offences identified over the course of the weekend and no offences reported.

“We continue to listen and respond to the concerns of all residents and retailers within Kincorth and Cove and I am very pleased with the outcome of this particular operation.”

Sgt McOuat added: “I want to praise particularly the youngsters that engaged so positively with my officers while we were out on patrol – it is a credit to them and their parents and guardians that they are happy to stop and speak to the Police.

“I would like to reassure all within the community that we will continue to respond to any anti-social youth calls and where offences are detected we will deal robustly with the offenders.”