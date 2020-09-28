Show Links
Police shutdown 300 house parties across Scotland as coronavirus curfew takes shape

by Gregor Aiken
28/09/2020, 2:32 pm Updated: 28/09/2020, 4:10 pm
Police responded to at least 300 parties on the first weekend of tighter restrictions, figures have revealed.

Officers issued at least 101 fixed penalty notices, made 14 arrests and forced entry on three occasions while responding to complaints of such gatherings taking place.

Additional officers were also deployed to support local authorities to ensure pubs and clubs closed at 10pm.

Entry to households was forced on three occasions across Scotland.

Analysis suggests house parties are being held across the country in every community and age group.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone thanked the vast majority of the public who co-operated with new regulations and said: “I am grateful for the support and cooperation of the public and the licensed trade which continued over the weekend.

“I also want to again underline my admiration and compassion for young people and students who have responded so well to the pandemic at this crucial time of their lives.”

He added: “Policing is here to support people and to help everyone to do the right thing, to prevent the spread of the virus.

“There is no doubt that house parties or house gatherings are not permitted and there can be no excuse for arranging, attending, or hosting a house party.

“It is against the law.

“Where officers encounter blatant, wilful, or persistent breaches, we will take decisive action to enforce the law.”