Police set to escort abnormal load along north-east roads

Police have released the route of an abnormal load they are due to escort through the north-east today.
Officers will be escorting the vehicle between Boyndie, near Banff to Peterhead.
The full route includes the A98 to Fraserburgh, the A952 to Mintlaw followed by the A950 to Peterhead.
