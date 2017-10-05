Police seize heroin worth £74,000 after search in Aberdeen

Police sized heroin worth £74,000 after searching a man in Aberdeen city centre.

CID proactive officers helped by a drugs dog searched a man in the Guild Street area on Tuesday and recovered heroin and cannabis.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a 28-year-old man from Liverpool has been charged in connection with the seizure and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The intelligence-led search was part of North East Division’s ongoing initiative, Operation Aspen, to tackle drugs.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who continue to provide North East Division with their concerns and information about potential drug activity.”

He added: “We are committed to tackling crime in the region involving drugs and proactive work is carried out on a daily basis to remove illegal substances from our communities.

“However, we need assistance from the public to help us do this so we can target our resources to the right places at the right times.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

“By working together we can make the area you live an even safer place to live.”