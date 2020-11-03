Police seize fireworks found abandoned in school playground in Aberdeen

Fireworks found at an Aberdeen school have been seized by police after the owners fled as officers arrived.

Police have reported the find from Muirfield Primary School on Mastrick Drive earlier this evening during patrols as part of Operation Moonbeam.

Inspector Simon Lewis-Dalby, from Manor Park Community Policing Team, said: “Leaving them is even more irresponsible than letting them off in the first place as they could have been found by anyone.

“It’s a large box of fireworks which would have been provided or purchased by an adult or is missing from someone’s house.

“We will continue our patrols as part of Operation Moonbeam and remain vigilant regarding fireworks use.”

Police have urged members of the public to assist in their efforts.

Reports can be submitted anonymously through www.fearless.org/en/anonymous