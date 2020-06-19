Police seize drugs worth £3,000 during vehicle search in north-east town

Police have seized more than £3,000 worth of drugs and a low four-figure sum of cash while searching a vehicle in the north-east.

The operation was carried out yesterday by the Fraserburgh Proactive Team after having a reason to search a vehicle in Peterhead.

From the search, officers seized over £3,000 worth of Class B drugs and a low four-figure sum of cash.

A 16-year-old male was charged and arrested in connection with the discovery, police said.

Detective Constable Jon MacDonald said: “We continue to conduct proactive patrols, committed to tackle the misery drug abuse has on our communities.

“If you have any information or concerns regard drug crime in your area, please report this to us by contacting 101 so that we can investigate thoroughly.”