Police seize drugs and weapons in two-day operation in Aberdeen

Police seized drugs and weapons during a two-day operation in Aberdeen.

Officers from the City Centre and Rosemount Community Policing Teams targeted drug dealing and misuse, which involved drug search warrants and a day of action at Aberdeen train station.

A man was charged for possession of cannabis after passive screening by a drug dog.

Officers also seized drugs and two weapons during the operation, which took place on Monday and Tuesday.

Sergeant Kerri Johnston, whose team led the operation, said: “This is an ongoing initiative whereby officers and specialist resources actively target those involved in the distribution of controlled drugs in Aberdeen.

“We aim to reduce drug misuse and the associated crime. We will continue to deal robustly with those involved.

“Please call 101 to report any concerns or information you may have regarding drug dealing in your area.”