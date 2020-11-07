Show Links
Police seize car in Fraserburgh after driver found to only have a provisional licence

by Chris MacLennan
07/11/2020, 1:33 pm Updated: 07/11/2020, 2:48 pm
Police in Fraserburgh stopped a vehicle today with the driver found to be driving on a provisional licence and under no supervision

Police have seized a vehicle in Fraserburgh after the driver was found to be driving alone using only a provisional license.

The road policing officers from Mintlaw stopped the car, a black Peugeot 407,  earlier today, where the driver, a 45-year-old man, was found to not be under supervision – as is required with provisional licences – and had no insurance or L plates visible.

As a result, the car has been seized by police.

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with driving document offences after being stopped in a vehicle at 11.30pm this morning (Saturday 7 November) in Mintlaw.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

In order to retrieve their vehicle, the driver will have to pay a fee and present a valid driving licence, insurance and vehicle ownership to police.