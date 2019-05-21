Police seize almost 4kg of heroin in the north-east

Police seized almost 4kg of heroin in the north-east in two months, new figures show.

Officers seized a total of 3.9kg of heroin in March and April, along with 6.1kg of cannabis, Police Scotland said.

In the same period, 355 people were charged with alleged drugs offences.

They included a 16-year-old boy charged after £10,000 worth of class A drugs were recovered in Fraseburgh and a 37-year-old man charged after £29,000 worth of cannabis was recovered in Aberdeen.

Among the heroin seized was £50,000 worth from Aberdeen Ferry Terminal, and police said this was “led by crucial intelligence”.

The work continued into May when seven people were charged with alleged drugs offences after a two-day operation at Aberdeen rail and bus stations.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “In addition, last month officers launched a pilot scheme in Aberdeen to replicate the success of a ‘cuckooing’ Initiative, which has been ongoing in Peterhead and Fraserburgh that identifies and helps vulnerable victims of drug crime assisted by crucial support and input from partners.”

Detective Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson said: “Between April 2018 and April 2019 more than 2,100 people were charged in relation to drug offences in the north-east, with £207,000 in cash seized connected to drug crimes and significant quantities of drugs recovered.

“Tackling drug misuse is not just about the police arresting people and putting doors in.

“While this is an important part of disrupting the supply, we must also address the wider issues that bring about drug abuse in the first place and it is crucial we work with our partners to provide the ‘wrap around’ support to those who need and want it.

“Thanks to the success of work ongoing in north Aberdeenshire through the cuckooing initiative as well as Operation Corner, a multi-agency pilot scheme is currently being implemented in Aberdeen starting in the Seaton and Tillydrone areas to provide similar support to vulnerable victims who are identified as needing support.

“The public along with the media were extremely receptive to our launch last month and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support in publicising such a crucial initiative.”

She added: “Let me provide every assurance that activity to disrupt and deter the sale and supply of illegal drugs takes place every day within North East division to keep the communities we serve safe.

“I continue to urge the public to let us know your concerns or suspicions about drug activity so that we can continue to take positive, targeted action.

“Contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain completely anonymous.”