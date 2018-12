Police in Aberdeen have seized around 45kg of drugs worth more than £1,000,000.

The significant quantity of MDMA (ecstasy) was recovered in the Rosemount area today following an operation involving Police Scotland and The National Crime Agency.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and the case referred to the Procurator Fiscal.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Naysmith, stated that this is an intelligence-led operation and inquiries are on-going.