Police seeking to trace vehicle that collided with gate post in Inverurie

Police are conducting inquiries to trace a vehicle that failed to stop after striking a gate post in Inverurie.

The incident occurred around 1.45pm today at a property in Old Meldrum.

A force spokeswoman said the vehicle did not stop at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace it.

She said: “Around 1.45pm on Saturday November 28, police received a report of a vehicle having collided with a gate post outside a property in Old Meldrum, Inverurie.

“The vehicle did not stop at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace it.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101.