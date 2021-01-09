Police seek woman who tried to steal 60-year-old’s handbag on Aberdeen street

The attempted theft of a woman’s handbag on an Aberdeen street yesterday morning has prompted a police appeal for information.

The 60-year-old woman was on Hilton Drive when another woman approached her and tried to grab her handbag.

There was a struggle between the pair, and the suspect eventually ran off without the bag.

She is described as being brown-haired, of a larger build and aged in her forties or fifties.

The suspect was wearing a dark jacket with a floral pattern, along with trousers and boots that were also dark-coloured.

Detective Sergeant Emma Low said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.

“In particular I would ask anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage that could help to contact us.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0542 of Friday January 8, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”