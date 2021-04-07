Man airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in A96 crash

Police are appealing for information after a man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A96 between Huntly and Inverurie.

The two-car crash on the major route occurred around 4.20pm on Tuesday afternoon near Bainshole.

A white Mercedes A200 and a grey Audi Q7 were involved in the collision.

A 29-year-old man, the driver of the Mercedes, was relayed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance following the crash after sustaining serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 50-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

Emergency crews attended with firefighters using cutting gear and stabilisation equipment at the scene.

The road reopened to traffic around 7.30pm after the vehicles were recovered.

Police seek dashcam footage

Police are now seeking information and have urged anybody who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Constable Ian Lind said: “Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen what happened, or saw the cars involved prior to the crash or earlier in the afternoon, to please get in touch.

“We are also asking anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time in question and potentially has dashcam footage to please get in touch.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.

APPEAL FOLLOWING SERIOUS ROAD CRASH ON A96 NEAR HUNTLYRoad Policing officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The crash had a knock-on effect with the Elgin City FC tie with Stranraer delayed by 30 minutes as the visitors were forced to divert around the closure.

The home side eventually ran out 2-1 winners in the League 2 clash.