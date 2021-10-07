Police seek missing Staffordshire 15-year-old with links to Aberdeen

Police in Staffordshire have put out an appeal for a missing 15-year-old who has links to the Aberdeen area.

Shabacca Richards, who is known as Kye, was last seen around 1pm a week ago in Cheslyn Hay, a village north of Wolverhampton.

However, officers believe he may have travelled as he has connections to Birmingham and Scotland.

Kye, who is originally from Great Wyrley near Cheslyn Hay, is considered vulnerable.

He is Black and of slim build, with long hair in four plaits, and it is believed he is wearing a blue or black tracksuit, black Nike Air trainers, a black jacket and a Nike rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police over Facebook or Twitter, or to call 101 and quote reference number 619 of 30 September.