Police seek man in baseball cap after damage to cars and windows on Aberdeen road

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for information after a number of cars and shops were damaged on a city street last week.

The incidents took place over night between Tuesday May 11 and Wednesday May 12, and involved several vehicles and windows being vandalised in the Great Northern Road area.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area at around 1am on Wednesday, wearing a trainers and a baseball cap that were light-coloured and trousers and a jacket that were dark.

PC Brandon Lees of Tillydrone Police Station said: “These were mindless acts of vandalism and it has significant impact to local business owners and residents in the area.

“Inquiries are ongoing into these incidents and I would encourage anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or who has knowledge of who was responsible to please contact us.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 659 of May 12, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.