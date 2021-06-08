Police issue CCTV images to assist with attempted robbery in Aberdeen

A man captured on CCTV is being asked to come forward to assist police with an attempted robbery inquiry.

The incident took place on Provost Watt Drive in Kincorth at around 4pm on Monday May 3.

Detectives are eager to trace the man in the released CCTV images as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.

Anyone who may recognise him or who has any further information relating to the incident is asked to contact the police.

Detective Constable Christopher Chapman said: “I would urge anyone who might have information about this man to come forward.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting incident 2297 of Monday, 3 May, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”