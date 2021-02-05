Police seek information on man seen ‘behaving erratically’ in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen have asked the public for information after concern was raised for a man “behaving erratically” in an area of the city.

The man, who is believed to be in his mid to late twenties, was seen having a heated discussion on his phone, then climbing the railings of Diamond Bridge in Bridge of Don at around 10.30pm last night.

He is described as 5ft 7in tall and white, and he was wearing a raincoat.

Sergeant Craig Currie of Kittybrewster Local Policing Team said, “There is no suggestion at this time that the male has jumped from the bridge, however we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen this male to contact police.

“If you are a friend, relative or partner of this male and may have been on the phone with him at that time, or you are the male who was on the bridge, please get in touch so we can ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone who is able to assist with the inquiry is asked to call 101 quoting incident 3372 of February 4.