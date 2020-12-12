Police seek information on Aberdeen woman’s whereabouts amid concern

Police have asked for information on the whereabouts of an Aberdeen woman after friends and family lost contact with her.

Fiona Allan, 54, was last seen in the Torry area of the city at around 5.15pm this evening.

She is described as being about 5ft 8in tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Sergeant Kevin Souter said “It is out of the ordinary for Fiona to leave home suddenly and not to be in contact with family or friends.”

Anyone who sees Fiona, or has information on where she might be, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2849 of 12/12/2020.