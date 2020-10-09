Police seek assistance to trace 74-year-old man reported missing from Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen are seeking to trace a missing 74-year-old man who was last spotted in the west end area earlier today.

Robin Green was last seen around midday at Craigton Park.

Police have said they are growing concerned for his wellbeing and are seeking assistance to locate Mr Green.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins in height and of slight build with grey coloured hair.

Officers are conducting enquiries and appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing a 74 year-old man who is… Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 9 October 2020

Inspector Rod Smith said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Robin’s welfare and safety and we are anxious to trace him safe and well.

“He is known to frequent the Deeside area, from Banchory to Braemar, extending to the Glenshee area where he engages in hill walking.

“I would ask residents in these communities to check their gardens, streets and outhouses for any signs of Mr Green.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.