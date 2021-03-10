Police seek assistance one month on from Elgin assault

Police are appealing for information one month on from an assault in Elgin.

The incident took place on a public footpath just off the A941 Lossiemouth to Rhynie road behind Thornhill Drive.

A 35-year-old woman was walking her dog along the route when she was pushed to the ground and physically assaulted around 8.30pm on Wednesday February 10.

The man fled from the scene and police have been attempting to trace him since.

The man is described as being approximately 6ft tall, of average build and at the time was wearing a black jacket with a snood covering his face.

Constable Danielle Jack of Elgin Police Station said: “Since this incident happened we’ve been conducting various inquiries and there’s been an increase in patrols to the area.

“However, one month on, we continue to investigate and we are asking for the local community’s assistance.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.