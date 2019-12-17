Police searching north-east road for man who vanished after crash

Police are searching a north-east road in a bid to trace a missing man last seen more than a week ago.

Officers are checking a stretch of the A98 between Macduff and Crudie in a bid to trace William Hay.

The 35-year-old was last seen in Macduff on December 8 after he was dropped off by a taxi following a minor crash near Crudie.

Previously officers had been searching in both Macduff and Fraserburgh, where William is known to spend a considerable amount of time.

Inspector Graham Greig said : “It is now over a week since William went missing and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, along with his family and friends.

“He was last seen in Macduff having been dropped off by a taxi following a minor road traffic colllsion near to Crudie in the early hours of Sunday 8 December.

“Today, we are carrying out searches on the A98 which was the route from the road traffic collision back to near his home address.

“I would like to thank the local communities of Macduff and Fraserburgh for their continued support and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they may feel it to be, to make contact with police.”

William is around 5ft 10in tall, with slim build and a gaunt appearance. When he was last seen he was wearing a green waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans, a red and cream checked shirt with a black beanie hat or a snood.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0788 of December 8.