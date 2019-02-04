Police searching for missing north-east man Gareth Martin

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing north-east man.

Gareth Martin, aged 38, has been reported missing from the Banchory area.

He was last seen in the Tillybrake Road area at around 12:05pm today and is believed to be wearing a red backpack, waterproof trousers and a black McKenzie jacket.

Gareth is described as being 5’11’, of slim build and has short balding hair and has a scar on his forehead and chin.

Specialist and local officers are carrying out searches in the Banchory area and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1387 of 4 February.

