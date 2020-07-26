Police search for woman missing from north-east home

Police have launched an appeal to find a woman missing from her home in the north-east.

Dawn Jeffrey, 45, has been missing from Banff since around 7.30pm on Sunday.

She was last seen in the Whitehills area of the town.

When she was last seen, she was driving a black Mazda 3 with a 12 registration plate.

Anyone who has seen Dawn or a similar car should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3336/26.