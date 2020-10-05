Police search for ‘vulnerable’ Aberdeen man

Police in Aberdeen are keen to trace a missing 50-year-old man.

Bryce Bell was last seen by staff at the Royal Cornhill Hospital on Berryden Road around 11.20pm last night.

He may have travelled to Inverness and the Highlands as it is understood he has connections in those areas.

Officers have described him as white, around 6ft 1in in height and of medium build with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a beige knitted jumper, blue jeans and a homemade necklace.

Sergeant Fiona Duncan, of Bucksburn Police Office, said: “Since Bryce was reported missing we have been carrying out searches and enquiries to locate him.

“He also has links to the Inverness and Highlands area, and we are liaising with our colleagues in case he has travelled there.

“At this time I urge anyone who has seen Bryce, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact officers through 101.”