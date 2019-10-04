Police search for van after hit-and-run in Aberdeen

A police investigation has been launched after a van struck a car on a busy Aberdeen road and then drove off.

Officers were called to Wellington Road yesterday following reports of a collision.

The incident happened near the Lidl supermarket shortly before 2.30pm.

Police said they were now looking for the van involved.

A spokesman for the force said their investigation into the incident has begun.

He said the van involved failed to stop after the collision and drove away from the scene.

The spokesman said: “A van hit another vehicle and failed to stop before making off.

“The incident happened at 2.27pm.”

He added: “It is under investigation and we are still trying to trace the van.”

There were no details about the vehicles involved or if there were any injuries following the incident.