Police search for three people after car crashes into parked vehicles in north-east village

Police are searching for three people who walked away from a car after it crashed into parked vehicles in a north-east village.

A blue Ford Mondeo crashed into three stationary vehicles on Union Street, Rosehearty, at 12.30am yesterday.

Nobody was injured, but the three people in the Mondeo left the scene on foot and failed to report the incident.

They were seen heading in the direction of The Davron Hotel on The Square and officers are attempting to trace the trio.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

PC Scott Firth of Fraserburgh community policing team said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, however we are following a positive line of inquiry.

“The three occupants of the vehicle left the scene heading in the direction of the The Davron Hotel.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything before or after the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0148 of July 30.