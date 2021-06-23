Show Links
Teenager reported missing from Huntly has been found

By Lauren Robertson
23/06/2021
Sophie Miah, aged 18, who was reported missing from the Huntly area in Aberdeenshire has been found.

She went missing from Huntly around 10:45pm on Tuesday, June 22.

The police have confirmed that the teenager has been found safe and well.

They also expressed their thanks to anyone who shared their appeal post for her.