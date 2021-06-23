Sophie Miah, aged 18, who was reported missing from the Huntly area in Aberdeenshire has been found.
She went missing from Huntly around 10:45pm on Tuesday, June 22.
The police have confirmed that the teenager has been found safe and well.
They also expressed their thanks to anyone who shared their appeal post for her.
Missing Person found – Sophie Miah (18) #Huntly #Aberdeenshire
We can confirm that Sophie has been found safe and well.
Thank you to everyone who commented or shared our appeal post.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/s6qNVwAsg3
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 23, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe