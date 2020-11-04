Police search for pair who assaulted man on Aberdeen street

A local councillor has spoken of his shock after a 40-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Aberdeen.

Police are hunting for a man and woman who are suspected of carrying out the attack on Charles Street on Sunday at around 3.55pm.

The culprits then fled in the direction of Causeway End.

They are described as being white and of slim build. They were wearing dark clothing with their hoodies pulled up.

Police and ambulance attended and the victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He was later released without treatment.

Councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents the area, said: “I’m shocked to hear that this has happened in broad daylight, next to such a busy area.

“My thoughts are with the victim and I hope he has a speedy recovery.

“If anyone has seen anything or has any information, I would encourage them to get in touch with the police.”

Detective Constable Heather Casey said: “We have been carrying out inquiries in the area and studying CCTV footage as part of this investigation and would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Charles Street on Sunday afternoon.

“If you witnessed this assault, anything suspicious, or have any information on the man and woman responsible, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.