Saturday, June 22nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Police search for north-east dog owner

by Lee McCann
22/06/2019, 11:47 am
Police are searching for the dogs owner
Police are searching for the dogs owner
Send us a story

Police are looking to trace the owner of a dog found in the north-east.

The animal was found near Peathill beside Fraserburgh this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “He’s a friendly chap but very sad as he is missing his owner.

“If you know who he belongs to call 101 and quote incident 1117 of the 22nd.”

Breaking