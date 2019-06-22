Police search for north-east dog owner

Police are looking to trace the owner of a dog found in the north-east.
The animal was found near Peathill beside Fraserburgh this morning.
A police spokeswoman said: “He’s a friendly chap but very sad as he is missing his owner.
“If you know who he belongs to call 101 and quote incident 1117 of the 22nd.”
