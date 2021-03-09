‘Stephen, if you see this contact us’: Police issue new appeal in bid to find missing north-east man

Police have issued a new appeal for a missing north-east man, a week on from his disappearance.

Stephen Anderson was last seen on March 2, near his home address in Banchory.

The 50-year-old is white and 5ft 9in with a shaven head, and when last seen he was wearing black jeans and a black T-shirt.

He is also believed to have a blue mountain bike with white front forks in his possession.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “We are concerned for Stephen’s welfare and are anxious to trace him as soon as possible.

“Stephen, should you see this, please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who may have seen Stephen, or who has any information about his whereabouts to contact us on 101, quoting incident 1280 of March 5.”