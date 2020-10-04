Police search for culprits after latest in spate of hay bale fire-raising incidents

Bales of hay have been set alight beside an Aberdeenshire road, in the third such incident in just nine days.

Police have appealed for information after fire-raisers set the bales alight on the A944 Alford to Whitehouse road around 11.45pm on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze, and no one was injured.

The incident comes after 20 bales of hay were destroyed in two deliberate fires late last month, also near Alford.

Those fires happened between 6pm and 8.40pm on September 24 and between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on September 25, with police warning they could have spread to local woodland.

Regarding the most recent incident, Constable Harvey Freeman of the Huntly Community Policing Team said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information about the fire to come forward and help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 4527 of 2 October, or Crimestoppers.