Police search for bogus workmen who targeted 72-year-old north-east woman

Police are appealing for information after bogus workmen targeted a 72-year-old woman in the north-east.

The incident happened around 2.30pm on Thursday at a property on Brownhill Drive in the Newmachar area.

As a result, the woman had a quantity of money stolen from her bank account.

The first suspect is described as young, tall, of thin build with an Irish accent. He was wearing a black baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as of stocky build and wearing a black puffa style jacket.

It is believed that the suspects would have had access to a white van.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have information relevant to the inquiry or who has CCTV, doorbell camera footage or dashcam footage to come forward as they may hold the key to identifying the individual involved.

“Likewise, I would appeal for anyone who has been a victim of this type of incident to contact Police Scotland.

“These type of criminals prey on the elderly and vulnerable and I urge communities to remain vigilant and to make sure that they look out for any vulnerable persons in their communities.

“If workmen come to your address offering services and you are not certain of whether or not they are legitimate or you don’t want their services please say no and report them to police as soon as possible. If in doubt, shut them out.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1900 of 30 July or, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.