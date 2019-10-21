Police search for missing Aberdeen man

Police have appealed for information to trace a missing man from Aberdeen.

Kevin Buchan, 33, was last seen at 11.50am today in the Bridge of Don area.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and have urged anyone who may have seen him to contact police.

Kevin is described as white, around 6ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair and dark stubble. He is likely to be wearing blue or grey jeans, a dark blue puffa-style jacket with an 11 (degree) logo on the left chest and white trainers.

He has links to the Scotstown area and also to Peterhead.

Sergeant Jim Raeburn of Bucksburn Police Station said: “We are conducting a number of inquiries in the local area and would ask for the public’s assistance in tracing Kevin.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen or spoken to him since midday today to contact police as soon as possible.

“If Kevin himself sees our appeal then I would ask that he gets in contact with police, or someone he trusts, so that we know he is safe.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1540 of 21 October.