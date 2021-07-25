Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Police search for 79-year-old man reported missing from Balmedie

By Lauren Robertson
25/07/2021, 8:54 am
79-year-old Stephen James.
A man has been reported missing from Balmedie in Aberdeenshire.

Stephen James was last seen leaving an address in Balmedie at around 3.15pm on Saturday, July 24.

The 79-year-old was believed to be going for a walk in the direction of Balmedie beach but has not been seen since.

Mr James was last seen wearing the clothing in this image:

Stephen James was wearing these clothes when last seen.

Mr James lives in Newtonhill.

Police are appealing for information to help him be found.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Mr James is being asked to contact police on 101 and refer to incident 4331 of July 24.