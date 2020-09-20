Police search for 14-year-old boy missing from north-east town

Officers are appealing for information as searches continue for a missing Fraserburgh teen.

Bradley Reid was reported missing from his home address after last being seen around 1.45pm yesterday.

A police statement has described the teen as “5ft 7in medium build with brown hair.

“He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black track suit bottoms.”

It is understood Bradley has links to Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101.