Police search after Aberdeen primary school pupil reported missing

Police launched a search after an Aberdeen primary school reported a pupil was missing.

Officers were called to Hazlehead Primary after the youngster failed to report for lessons.

Police could be seen scouring streets in the area around the school in an effort to trace the child after the alarm was raised shortly before 10am.

Officers later confirmed the pupil had been traced safe and well nearby.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were called to attend at around 9.45am. The child was traced safe and well at around 10.45am.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “A pupil was found safe and well after being reported missing.”

Hazlehead councillor Martin Greig praised school and council staff and Police Scotland for acting quickly to trace the pupil.

He said: “This has been an anxious incident so it is a huge relief that it has ended well.

“The safety of all children is paramount. It is a great comfort that everyone worked together very closely to deal with the absence as quickly as possible.

“The school and the authorities have reacted with a real sense of urgency and care.”