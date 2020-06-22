Police search Aberdeen woods after two men seen acting suspiciously

Police have been searching Aberdeen woods after two men were seen acting suspiciously.

Officers are in attendance at the area near Contlaw Road in Milltimber.

A large police presence was reported in that vicinity.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are currently in attendance in the wooded area near Contlaw Road, Milltimber, searching for two men who were reported to be acting suspiciously.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2116 of 22 June.”