Police seal off section of Aberdeen beach after suspicious object spotted

Police sealed off a section of Aberdeen beach after a suspicious object was spotted.

A passer-by saw the object in the sand at just before noon today and thought it could be an explosive device so called police.

Officers cordoned off part of the beach and removed the cordon after establishing the device was a used flare and posed no risk.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 11.55am from a member of the public who saw an object on Aberdeen beach.

“Police were sent to the scene and a section of the beach was cordoned off.

“The cordon has been removed after it was established that the device was inactive.”