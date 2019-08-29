Police seal off section of north-east street after sudden death

A street in a north-east town has been sealed off by police this morning following a sudden death.

Police have sealed off a section of Ythan Terrace are of Ellon.

An officer was seen standing guard at the entry to the cordon near some sheds.

A second officer was seen at the other side of the cordon near the Ythan River.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance in the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon following a sudden death.

“A call was received at around 8.15am this morning.

“Inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence in the area while these are carried out.

“Thank you to the local community for your patience.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed they are assisting police with the incident in Ellon.

A spokeswoman said they received the call at around 9.15am.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.26am today to attend an incident in Ellon. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”