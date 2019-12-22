Police Scotland want residents’ views on issues in north-east

Police Scotland has urged residents in the north-east to take part in a survey on the issues which affect them.

The force’s north-east division will publish its local policing plans for each of the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray local authority areas.

The plans will be effective from April 2020 until March 2023 and will include details of policing priorities and how they will be delivered.

A survey has now been set up and will be open to the public until December 31.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, a spokesman said: “Local policing is central to Police Scotland.

“We would like to know what issues you think we should prioritise, nationally and in your local area, as well as the best methods for communicating with you.

“What you tell us will influence how we communicate and engage with you and your community.”

To complete the survey visit bit.ly/2RE9nrz