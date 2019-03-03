Police Scotland to host drop-in events for north-east community

Drop-in community sessions have been organised for north-east residents to get improved access to police officers.

The three-hour sessions will be held four times a year to offer residents in Formartine the opportunity to raise issues or concerns.

Formartine Inspector Andy Scott said: “While I acknowledge there are already accessible ways in which the public can contact us, many people do not want to attend police stations or council offices and are not comfortable using social media platforms.

“It won’t be a crime reporting event, more to discuss any concerns around antisocial behaviour and wider crime concerns.”

The Ellon event is on Friday in the Ellon Academy Community Campus from 3pm, with the Mid Formartine sessions on March 13 in Oldmeldrum Academy from 3pm and on March 15 from 3pm at Turriff Primary School.