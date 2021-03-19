The north-east’s top police officer has paid tribute to the “bond of trust” officers have with the public.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald, the local commander for Police Scotland’s North East Division, wrote to MPs and MSPs to highlight the work being carried out since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He revealed police have dealt with more than 100,000 members of the public on issues related to the pandemic in the last year.

In his letter, Ch Supt praised officers for their efforts over the last 12 months – and also hailed the public for complying with restrictions.

“Over the past 12 months, our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to support the

collective effort to save lives,” he said.

“Officers and staff have undertaken high levels of engagement across Scotland,

recording more than 114,000 interactions with members of the public in relation to

coronavirus in the past year.

“Relatively few of these interactions have resulted in any formal action as the vast

majority of the public have complied with the regulations in place.

“We strongly believe the public response is testament to the relationship we have

developed and the bond of trust which has been strengthened throughout the past

year.”

Officers have had to deal with a number of incidents of people breaking the rules – in some cases handing out fixed penalty notices, including for gatherings such as house parties.

Ch Supt Macdonald added: “The recording and public reporting of these interactions – whether advice was given or enforcement action is taken – has been internationally recognised as best practice during what has been such an unprecedented and challenging time.

“In addition, Police Scotland continues to engage with the Independent Advisory Group led by John Scott QC and established in April 2020, which provides independent external review and scrutiny of Police Scotland’s ‘Four E’s’ approach: to engage, explain and encourage with enforcement only where necessary, and reports monthly to the Scottish Police Authority.”