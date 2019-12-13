Police Scotland offers drivers free winter vehicle checks

Police Scotland is offering free winter safety checks to residents in a north-east town.

Garioch Community Policing Team, along with officers from roads policing, are offering the checks to drivers in the Inverurie area.

Officers will be based at Autoparts of Inverurie, on Harlaw Road, from 11am until 2pm tomorrow, where they will be available to check vehicles and offer winter driving advice.

Officers ran a previous event last month to help drivers identify a range of faults to prepare their vehicles ahead of the onset of winter driving conditions.

Charlie Bell from Autoparts said: “We are delighted to work alongside Police Scotland to ensure that cars and drivers are prepared for winter.”

Local Policing Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “This is a great chance to get your car checked for free and receive advice in relation to safe winter driving.

“I am grateful to the support offered by Autoparts and this is an excellent example of local business and the community policing team working together to keep people safe.

“Our previous event on November 30 was well attended with a number of faults identified and rectified.”