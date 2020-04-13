Police Scotland get behind Colouring Heroes project to help entertain north-east kids

Police officers in the north-east are promoting a campaign to help keep children entertained during lockdown.

The Colouring Heroes initiative features images of Lego people in emergency services outfits designed to be coloured in by children.

The images features police officers, firefighters, doctors and nurses in scrubs.

Officers are asking children to colour in the image and then post them in their windows for emergency workers to see while out on patrol – promising to “give you a wave as we pass”.

You can also share your coloured images direct on the North East Police Division Facebook page.

KEEPING CHILDREN BUSY 👦👧Keeping the kids busy is not always easy, why not try the following:- 🖍 Colour in one (or… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 13 April 2020

The Colouring Heroes project also features images of teachers, transport workers and family members.

You can find the full range of images here