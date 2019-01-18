Police scale back searches for missing man last seen at north-east beach

Searches to trace a missing man last seen at a north-east beach have been scaled back by police.

Alastair Done, 25, who is from Cheshire, was spotted in the car park area on Saturday, January 5 by a dog walker who later raised his concerns to police.

Extensive inquiries were subsequently carried out to identify who the man was, with Alastair identified as having travelled from Crewe Train Station on Friday January 4 to Aberdeen Railway Station.

That afternoon he headed in the direction of Balmedie and stayed in the White Horse Inn overnight.

He was captured on CCTV at the Premier Stores at Balmedie at around 11am on Saturday January 5 buying food and drink, and various sightings have been provided from members of the public of having seen him in the beach area that afternoon.

Despite several sightings of Alistair in Balmedie, there has been no positive sightings of him since personal items belonging to him have been recovered at the beach.

Specialist teams along with the dog unit and dive unit have been out searching the area which includes dunes and difficult terrain.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “To maximise the use of our resources in any missing person inquiry we focus our searches led by the information available to us. In this case, our inquiries have led Alastair to the beach and we have no information at this time to suggest he left the area.

“Once all lines of inquiry are exhausted it becomes extremely difficult to know where to search next and inevitably, as times passes, our searches will scale back. Alastair’s family have been informed and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added: “The inquiry surrounding a missing person is never closed and we will continue to act on any new information that we receive.

“We have yet to locate his black rucksack and blue camping mat and ask that anyone who comes across these items to let us know as soon as possible. It’s not too late to get in touch with information if you think it could help and I would encourage you to get in touch by contacting Police on 101 quoting ref. no. MP190100059.

“Once again I would like to thank the members of the public who have been in touch with information which has helped us build a better picture of Alastair’s movements once he arrived in Aberdeen. I would also like to thank Aberdeen Coastguard for its valuable assistance with our searches.”