Police scale back search from missing north-east man Alan Morrison

Police have scaled back the search for a missing north-east man.

Alan Morrison, from the Buckie area, was last seen by his family on Christmas Eve.

The 47-year-old is 5ft 9ins, medium build and has short dark and grey receding hair with a beard.

He is believed to be wearing black Adidas Samba trainers, a long-sleeved dark-coloured t-shirt, navy padded jacket and he might be wearing a beanie hat and gloves.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “Unfortunately we still have no positive sightings of the 47-year-old since Christmas Eve – when he was last seen by his family – and as our officers exhaust their searches in the town, inevitably these have been scaled back.

“In any missing person inquiry our searches are always led by the information available to us and once this intelligence is exhausted it becomes impossible to know where to focus our efforts next.

“Extensive inquiries were carried out in the vicinity of Alan’s home at Lawson Place, with searches carried out by specialist teams focusing on the Burn of Buckie, the coastline and other routes he was known to walk. We have no information to suggest that Alan left the area and as more time passes we need to be realistic with the lack of new information available to us.

“Alan’s family is aware of our intentions and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time. Let me stress that an inquiry surrounding a missing person is never closed and we will continue to react on any new information we receive. It’s not too late to get in touch and I would encourage you to contact Police on 101 if you think you can help.

“Once again I would like to thank the members of the public who have been in touch with information and for the support you have shown to Alan’s family. I would also like to thank Aberdeen Coastguard and the RNLI for your valuable assistance with our searches.”