Police say no suspicious circumstances over deaths of two people in north-east holiday cottage

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man and woman at a north-east holiday home.

Police were called to the property in the Rickerton area, near Stonehaven, at around 1.30pm yesterday after two people, a man aged 28 and a woman aged 24, were found.

Their next of kin have been informed. It is understood they are not from the local area.

Inquiries remain ongoing and as a result, officers will remain at Mergie Holiday Cottages while the investigation continues.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who have sadly died.

“Officers remain at the property and I would like to thank members of the community for their patience whilst our inquiries continue.”