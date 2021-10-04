Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police say ‘no reports’ of serious Aberdeenshire sexual assault described on social media

By Craig Munro
04/10/2021, 3:22 pm Updated: 04/10/2021, 3:39 pm
Police say they received no reports of a sexual assault in Banchory, as described in a social media post, at the weekend.

Police in Aberdeenshire have said that a serious sexual assault, described in recent posts in social media, has not been reported to them.

A now-deleted post shared on Instagram today by Elgin-based bar company Humble Cocktails described an incident in which two of their employees discovered a woman who had been raped in Banchory.

The company put up a picture with the slogan ‘She was just walking home’, which has been adopted by campaigners for women’s safety in the wake of numerous high-profile incidents including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzins.

The accompanying caption claimed bar staff members found the woman “left for dead” with a belt around her neck at the side of the road in the Aberdeenshire town, early in the morning at the weekend.

It claims she was unconscious, but began breathing again after an hour of CPR from the employees, and police and ambulance arrived shortly afterwards.

‘No such reports made to police’

The caption continued: “It’s suspected she was on a night out in Aberdeen, was drugged, abducted and taken in a van to Banchory where she was raped and left for dead.”

After saying the woman would not be alive today if not for the help of the bar staff members, it adds: “She wasn’t young or naive – she was late 20s early 30s and had a little boy. The scum who did this are probably still out there.

“Be so careful and don’t go anywhere alone. Don’t ever leave your drink unattended. And don’t forget about the real dangers which Covid has seemed to overshadow.”

However, in a post on their Facebook page, police said there had been no reports of such an incident taking place at the weekend.

We can confirm that officers in Aberdeenshire have become aware of a social media post alleging that a serious sexual…

Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 4 October 2021

The statement says: “Police Scotland takes all incidents of sexual violence seriously and will thoroughly investigate any reports to establish the circumstances and bring those responsible to justice.”

The company took down the original post this afternoon, replacing it with another saying “I’ve deleted the post out of respect for the woman involved.

“The message remains the same for all women to keep safe and to help those in need.

“I’ve been asked not to comment any further on this awful situation.”

Humble Cocktails has been contacted for comment.