North-east police say crackdown will continue as 10 found to be driving under influence of drink or drugs

North-east police have said they will continue to crackdown on those driving under the influence of drink or drugs after 10 were caught over the course of the weekend.

The operation was carried out by road policing officers.

Road Policing Sergeant Craig McNeill said: “We continue to reinforce the message that driving under the influence of drink or drugs is simply not acceptable.

10 drivers in North East area dealt with last weekend for being under the influence of drink or drugs.

"We continue to reinforce the message that driving under the influence of drink or drugs is simply not acceptable."

“The ways in which driving ability is impacted by any form of impairment is regularly emphasised.

“I would remind people that the potential consequence of having a drink or drug driving conviction include: a mandatory ban, significant increases in car insurance, some providers refuse to insure drivers with these types of convictions.

“Police Scotland will continue routine and proactive patrols in order to improve driver behaviour through engagement and proportionate enforcement of legislation.”